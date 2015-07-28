Janet Jackson is putting her tour prep on pause.

ET has learned that the "No Sleeep" singer has shut down production on her upcoming The Unbreakable World Tour to be by her father's side. On his 87th birthday, Saturday, July 25, Joe Jackson suffered a stroke and was admitted to a hospital in Brazil.

The 49-year-old singer will stay with her father until he is stable.

WATCH: La Toya Jackson's Fiance Sweetly Asks Her Father for Her Hand in Marriage

On Monday, the elder Jackson posted a statement from his hospital room on his website.

"To my family, friends, acquaintances and fans all over the world. I want to thank you all for your prayers, unwavering support and kind well wishes during these trying times," he wrote. "Through God's intervention the wonderful Doctors, Nurses and caretakers at the Albert Einstein Sao Paulo hospital have taken great care of me. God willing, I should be able to make a quick recovery and travel back home soon. Thank you all once again for your prayers and support."

Jackson's Unbreakable World Tour kicks off on Aug. 31 in Vancouver. Only North American dates have been announced, though additional world-wide dates are expected to be added. Meanwhile, Jackson's brand new single "No Sleeep," featuring J. Cole, continues to climb the charts.

Just last month, Jackson announced a surprising new venture outside of her musical talents.