Following Bill Cosby's admission in 2005 that he did obtain Quaaludes to have sex with young women, Janice Dickinson still wants more.

"I don't know how to feel. I don't have the strength at the moment until -- until each and every one of the women that have accused Bill Cosby along with myself and a few others that have personally reached out to me that will not come forward due to character victimization -- I would like an apology for each and every one of us in order for my soul to feel," Dickinson told ET exclusively on Tuesday. "I don't feel any 'hip-hip hoorays.'"

ET talked to the 60-year-old model in light of court documents obtained by ET on Monday, in which Cosby made the confession as part of a deposition in a civil suit. Last November, Dickinson told ET that the 77-year-old comedian drugged and then sexually assaulted her in 1982.

She also reacted strongly to Whoopi Goldberg defending Cosby on Tuesday's The View. "In America, still -- I know it's a shock -- we're actually innocent until proven guilty. He has not been proven," Goldberg said.

"What is wrong with you, Whoopi Goldberg? What more does it take? You need to be fired," Dickinson said passionately. "How dare you sit there on The View? You need to be fired, you stupid woman. That is ridiculous."

Cosby has been accused by more than two dozen women of sexual misconduct in allegations that span several decades. Many of the alleged victims contend that Cosby drugged them before raping or assaulting them, though the comedian has maintained his innocence and has never been criminally charged. But while testifying under oath in a deposition made during a lawsuit filed by a former Temple University employee -- a sexual-abuse suit that was settled on undisclosed terms in 2006 -- Cosby admitted to giving the employee three half-pills of Benadryl. He also admitted, in more generic terms, to having obtained sedatives to give to women in the past.

Last November, Dickinson described her alleged sexual assault to ET in detail. She claimed Cosby sexually assaulted her after a dinner in Lake Tahoe.

"The next morning I woke up, and I wasn't wearing my pajamas, and I remember before I passed out that I had been sexually assaulted by this man," she said. "... Before I woke up in the morning, the last thing I remember was Bill Cosby in a patchwork robe, dropping his robe and getting on top of me. And I remember a lot of pain."

In May, Dickinson and her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, filed a lawsuit for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress against Cosby. "What sparked this lawsuit is Bill Cosby through his representatives calling Janice Dickinson a liar, and Janice is refusing to be re-victimized," Bloom explained. "She alleges she was drugged and raped by Bill Cosby, and then re-victimized again when he called her a liar."

