MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- The soulful singer Janiva Magness won entertainer of the year at the 2009 Blues Music Awards in Memphis.

The Michigan native also won best contemporary female artist at Thursday's show.

Buddy Guy won three awards: contemporary blues album, contemporary male artist and album of the year for "Skin Deep."

Blues legend B.B. King took home two honors: traditional male artist and best traditional blues album for "One Kind Favor."

Eden Brent won acoustic artist of the year and best acoustic album for "Mississippi Number One."

Kenny Neal won song of the year for "Let Life Flow."

Taj Mahal, Irma Thomas, Bettye LaVette and many others were scheduled to perform during the Blues Foundation's awards show.

