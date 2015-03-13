January Jones debuts 'Grease'-inspired pink hair
As the countdown to the final episodes of "Mad Men" approaches, January Jones celebrated appropriately -- with a decidedly modern dye job.
On Thursday night, Jones showed off her new pink hair that will be sending thousands of women to their stylists over the next few weeks.
Alongside a photo of herself at a salon, she posted, "Can you guess where I'm going with this? #backtomyroots"
NEWS: The Party's (Almost) Over for Mad Men
A few hours later, the Last Man on Earth star debuted the result: Beautiful blush-pink locks. She wrote that they were inspired by the movie "Grease."
"Call me 'Frenchie'," she wrote. "Thanks for the dip @jenniferjbeauty."
In the past, Jones has rocked blonde, brunette, and red hair, and in 2012, the 37-year-old actress sported pale pink highlights (possibly the "roots" she was referring to).
Was she inspired by pal Nicole Richie's new hair? Either way, it looks like it's a pink world in 2015!
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Oct. 19, 2018 Naomi Watts looks stylish in NYC, plus more pics!