As the countdown to the final episodes of "Mad Men" approaches, January Jones celebrated appropriately -- with a decidedly modern dye job.

On Thursday night, Jones showed off her new pink hair that will be sending thousands of women to their stylists over the next few weeks.

Alongside a photo of herself at a salon, she posted, "Can you guess where I'm going with this? #backtomyroots"

NEWS: The Party's (Almost) Over for Mad Men

A few hours later, the Last Man on Earth star debuted the result: Beautiful blush-pink locks. She wrote that they were inspired by the movie "Grease."

"Call me 'Frenchie'," she wrote. "Thanks for the dip @jenniferjbeauty."

In the past, Jones has rocked blonde, brunette, and red hair, and in 2012, the 37-year-old actress sported pale pink highlights (possibly the "roots" she was referring to).

Was she inspired by pal Nicole Richie's new hair? Either way, it looks like it's a pink world in 2015!