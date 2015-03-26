January Jones: My confidence disappeared when I got 'pretty'
Looks aren't everything.
"Mad Men" star January Jones is obviously a beautiful woman, but in a new interview with Violet Grey, she surprisingly reveals her confidence took a turn for the worse when she started growing into her looks. The 37-year-old actress -- who goes topless in her latest stunning spread -- hasn't been shy about sharing her awkward childhood photos with her fans in the past, including this one showcasing her mullet when she was nine years old.
Still, January says that despite the unflattering haircut, this was when she felt the greatest about herself.
"I was at my most confident as a kid," she shares. "It actually wasn't until I got into high school and started to get quote-unquote pretty that my confidence started to disappear. So I want to give the message that girls can be proud and self-assured no matter what funky haircut they have."
These days, she prefers the no makeup look.
"I feel sexy and vulnerable when I have no makeup on," she explains.
Still, she appreciates a good red lip, like the one often seen on her most famous on-screen character, Betty Draper. "It's like you've put your armor on for the day," she says.
