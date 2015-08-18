Jared Fogle will plead guilty to possession of child pornography as part of plea deal.

As Gossip Cop reported, Fogle’s Indiana home was raided by the FBI in early July. At the time, authorities declined to say what prompted the investigation, but Fogle’s attorney said he was cooperating with officials and looked forward to the case being resolved. Nevertheless, Subway cut ties with its famous spokesperson just hours after the cops took action.

Now Fogle is expected to accept a plea deal on Wednesday, though charges have not been filed yet. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will hold a press conference to discuss both the pornography charge, and Fogle’s deal. There is no word yet as to what sentence he will face.

Ironically, or perhaps creepily, Fogle last stepped out at the Los Angeles premiere of the animated kids film "Inside Out" in June. The raid of his home, in which computers and other possessions were confiscated, took place a month later. In its wake, it was reported that Fogle allegedly once paid a 16-year-old girl for sex.

As Gossip Cop previously reported, Russell Taylor, the now-former direction of the Jared Foundation, was arrested for child porn earlier this year. Fogle’s organization sought to combat childhood obesity, and it’s not clear how the case will affect the foundation’s future. While Subway has not yet commented on the new development, the suspension of its relationship with Fogle is expected to continue.