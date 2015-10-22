Jared Fogle has paid $1 million in restitution to 10 of his 14 victims. As per his plea deal, Fogle agreed to compensate each one with $100,000. The remaining four victims of Fogle’s illicit sexual conduct will receive their checks before the former Subway spokesman is sentenced on November 19.

As Gossip Cop reported in August, Fogle pleaded guilty to the distribution and possession of child pornography, as well engaging in sexual conduct with 14 minor boys and girls. He traveled from his home state of Indiana to New York numerous times between 2007 and 2015 in order to have sex with kids.

Following revelation of Fogle’s secret life, he was subsequently fired by Subway. Additionally, his wife, Katie McLaughlin, filed for divorce. The former couple have two small children together.

It also emerged that his charity, The Jared Foundation, which was intended to combat childhood obesity, was as much of a fraud as Fogle himself. His organization reportedly never paid out any of its money in grants.

Fogle is expected to be sentenced to at least five years in prison for receiving and distributing child pornography, as well as for engaging in sexual acts with minors.