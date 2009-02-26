Surprise, surprise. Jason Wahler is single again.



"The Hills" Don Juan and his fiancee Katja Decker Sadowski have split, reports Usmagazine.com.



"I have decided to end my engagement, and it's an amicable split," he says, adding that they're "still good friends."



Wahler, 22, is a notorious serial dater and famously (sorta) dated his co-star Lauren Conrad. Sadowski, 21, is a USC tennis star. They've been dating since early 2007.



So what's next for Wahler now that he's done with that whiff of possible matrimony? Apparently, he's shopping around a dating reality show, "Jason and the Cougars." Classy. He was also a featured contestant on MTV's "Celebrity Rap Superstar."