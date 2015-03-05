Jenelle Evans claims her fiancé Nathan Griffith pinned her against a toilet in their South Carolina home on Wednesday and “forcibly removed” the engagement ring he gave her. The on-and-off couple’s altercation led to Griffith getting arrested for domestic violence.

According to Griffith’s arrest report, which was released Thursday, Evans said they got into an argument before her fiance pinned her “against a toilet and forcibly removed an engagement ring” from her finger. The “Teen Mom” star told officers she had returned home to collect a few of her belongings before heading to school when they started fighting. During the argument, Griffith demanded that Evans give the engagement ring back.

Evans said she “went to the master bathroom,” her fiancé followed behind her, and then “wrestled her for the engagement ring.” During the alleged physical altercation, Evans cut her pinky. She also said Griffith grabbed the couple’s car keys and tried to leave the house.

For his part, Griffith claims he “never touched” Evans. He also told police that the MTV star is the violent one in the relationship and has allegedly injured him in the past but has never reported it.