Jenelle Evans is wanted by the police in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina for allegedly attacking her former fiancé Nathan Griffith in the early morning hours of Wednesday. Griffith told the police that Evans called him and said she was outside his house, where he caught her trashing his car.

Griffith alleged the “Teen Mom 2″ star smelled of alcohol and that during their argument, Evans hit and scratched him, and attempted to kick down some stairs. He also claims that the mother of his child tried to choke him by yanking on the back of his shirt and later screamed outside, “He won’t give me back my son!”

The police report noted that Griffith had bruises and scratches near his face and that his shirt had been torn. Evans left the scene, and has yet to be picked up by the police.

Evans, however, tells a different story, alleging that Griffith ran over his with his truck and took her phone. This is far from the first time Evans and Griffith have had a scrape. As Gossip Cop previously reported, Griffith was arrested for an incident in March, during which Evans alleged that while the two argued, he pinned her “against a toilet and forcibly removed an engagement ring” from her finger.