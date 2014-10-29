Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have NOT broken up, Gossip Cop exclusively confirms with her rep. The rumors began when outlets ran a photo of Aniston not wearing her engagement ring on Tuesday.

X17Online, which first falsely reported the story (and then spread it), said that after Aniston had lunch at The Tavern in Brentwood, Calif., the webloid “noticed she’s not wearing her engagement ring anymore,” adding that it was “the most solid proof yet that that she and Justin Theroux have split!”

The site then claimed Theroux and Aniston are “rarely spotted together,” and amid “breakup rumors,” it’s all very “suspicious that her sparkler has suddenly gone missing.”

In a case of the blind following the blind, X17Online then pads out its inaccurate story by quoting the equally unreliable In Touch as stating, “Jen has been reportedly doubting their relationship.”

None of this is true, Gossip Cop has learned. Aniston and Theroux’s relationship is perfectly fine, and there’s no need for them to publicly parade around like show ponies to quell ridiculous reports by webloids and tabloids, which incessantly manufacture breakup stories. Regardless, Aniston’s rep tells Gossip Cop exclusively, “Everyone should calm down – the ring was being cleaned and is back on her hand.”