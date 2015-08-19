Jennifer Aniston made her first red carpet appearance since her top-secret Aug. 10 wedding to Justin Theroux at the premiere for her new movie "She's Funny That Way" on Wednesday night, and she was sporting some new jewelry!

The actress, who was without her new hubby on premiere night, looked stunning in an all-black ensemble and was sporting a gold and diamond ring on her left ring finger, possibly her wedding band?

"I'm not telling you about any of that!" Aniston told ET's Cameron Mathison when asked about her wedding day and much-speculated dress.

Aniston stayed mum about details of the private ceremony, which was held at the couple's Bel Air home and included 70 of their closest friends and family, such as Aniston's "Friends" co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, as well as Jimmy Kimmel, Howard Stern, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Lake Bell, Billy Crudup and more.

"We had the beautiful luxury of having a beautiful private moment and I'm selfish!" Aniston said of the big day and the secrecy surrounding it.

After their nuptials, the newlyweds jetted off to Bora Bora, where they were joined by some of their famous friends, including Kimmel, Bateman and his wife, and Tobey Maguire and his wife Jennifer Meyer to

celebrate their honeymoon and Theroux's 44th birthday.

