Jennifer Aniston's friends are ready for her wedding already!

During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Tuesday, the host grilled her 45-year-old gal pal about why she's not giving a specific date for her and fiance Justin Theroux's "I dos."

The "Horrible Bosses 2" star and her husband-to-be are instead keeping their pending nuptials a secret and will invite guests to an impromptu party of sorts. Frustrated, Ellen explained, "Like when we're invited, we just go, 'We can't be in town, but should we be in town …?'"

Aniston's other friends know just what Ellen means. "It's funny actually our friends Sacha and Isla have shown up for four parties, four little gatherings, about a year ago, they would show up in beautiful wedding wear," she recalled. "Even like the Fourth of July last year, they showed up and Sacha was in a powder blue suit and Isla was in a little cute dress. And we were like guys it's the Fourth of July we're in cutoffs and eating hot dogs. We will actually let you know!"

Insisting that she'd like some notice as to when the wedding will be, Ellen quipped, "I'm very busy and I go out of town every weekend. ... It has to be a wedding for me to stay in town."

"I know. It has to be well worth your time for you to stay," Aniston assures the host.

The "Friends" star also had a little fun on the show, showing her version of Kim Kardashian's full-frontal, busty photo shoot.

Aniston and Theroux have looked very in love lately on the red carpet.

