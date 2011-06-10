Jennifer Hudson has been hospitalized after experiencing abdominal pain moments before she was due to perform on "Early Show Outdoor Concert Series."

Those abdominal pains turned out to be food poisoning, which was confirmed by Hudson's rep to USMagazine.

Hudson had two big gigs lined up for Friday morning and took to the stage in New York's Central Park as planned for "Good Morning America" as part of the ABC network's annual Summer Concert Series.

She then dashed across Manhattan to the CBS channel studios to headline this week's "Early Show Outdoor Concert Series," but the gig was axed at the last minute when she fell ill.

A representative broke the news to photographers and fans waiting patiently for the show to start, telling the crowd Hudson was "unable to perform" and had been taken to hospital to seek treatment for stomach issues.

