Jennifer Lawrence took a break from filming the 2016 movie "X-Men: Apocalypse" in Canada on Friday to meet with young kids at Shriners Hospital for Children in Montreal.

The hospital, which helps children suffering from neuromusculoskeletal disorders, announced Lawrence’s visit on its Facebook page writing, “A very special visitor stopped by our Canada hospital today. Jennifer Lawrence is in Montreal filming a new movie and she made time to visit some of our #ShrinersCanada kids and staff.” The hospital added, “Everyone had a great time!”

In one photo, Lawrence is seen posing with a little boy in a wheelchair. A second image shows her signing another young boy’s arm cast. And in a third picture from her visit, Lawrence poses next to a boy wearing a leg brace. The actress is also pictured in a fourth photo surrounded by a large group of people inside the hospital.