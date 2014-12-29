Jennifer Lawrence teamed up with her "Hunger Games" co-stars to raise awareness of Ebola with a new PSA that debuted on Monday. Jeffrey Wright, who plays Beetee in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, recruited his A-list colleagues for the video, which he produced for the Ebola Survival Fund.

“The world is facing the largest Ebola outbreak in history,” Wright says in the clip. “But the countries hit hardest are Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone,” continues Lawrence. “Weren’t there just wars there?” asks Josh Hutcherson.

According to the PSA, only 20 percent of those afflicted with the deadly disease in some parts of West Africa survive. Liam Hemsworth and Julianne Moore explain that those affected by Ebola in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone don’t have the same access to medical treatment as Americans. “In Liberia, they had 50 doctors for 4.4 million people,” adds Hutcherson. Dr. Paul Farmer, co-founder of Partners in Health, notes that a “great majority” of people in West Africa will survive the disease with “high quality supportive care.”

“Ebola is not a death sentence,” stresses Moore. When Hutcherson asks Lawrence, “What would happen if you got Ebola?” she replies, “I’d be fine.” Wright recruited his fellow cast members for the PSA to show the need for aid specifically in West Africa. “We were so blind to the differences between the conditions (in the United States) and the conditions (in West Africa) that we thought that the virus could be equally potent here at home,” he tells Entertainment Weekly. Wirght adds, “The Hunger Games allegory aligns with this Ebola outbreak in that we, the United States, the West, relative to this, is very much like the Capitol and Guinea, Liberia, Sierra Leone, are very much like the outer districts.”