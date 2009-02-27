LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have filed a federal lawsuit against the makers of high-end baby carriages over the unauthorized use of their images.

The couple filed the suit Wednesday in U.S. District Court against Silver Cross, saying use of their images on the Silver Cross Web site to market the carriages has caused irreparable damage to both Lopez's and Anthony's public images. They also maintain there's harm to Lopez's production company as well as her product and apparel lines.

The couple believe they have suffered in excess of $5 million, which they are seeking in addition to both a preliminary and permanent injunction against Silver Cross.

After-hours phone calls seeking comment went unreturned.