Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux may be married after possibly hosting a secret wedding at their Los Angeles home on Wednesday. Gossip Cop reached out for confirmation, but a rep for Aniston would only say, “If Jen and Justin feel the need to respond to tabloid and media guess work about a private party held at their home they will let me know. In the meantime they will remain private like they usually do.”

Aniston held what was said to be a surprise 44th birthday party for Theroux at their Bel Air mansion, with guests including close pals Chelsea Handler, Lisa Kudrow, and Howard Stern. But what’s raising eyebrows is a series of paparazzi photos taken outside the property. For starters, a man dressed like a reverend was photographed entering the home, and appearing to be holding a Buble.

Furthermore, workers were seen bringing in a massive cake that featured a puppet likeness (think Avenue Q or “Sesame Street”) of both Theroux AND Aniston on top. The couple also reportedly had a shed erected over the last week to hide supplies for the event, and covered their pool for a makeshift dance floor. TMZ further reports the phones of everyone working on the shindig were confiscated.

Theroux’s actual birthday isn’t until Monday. As Gossip Cop reported at the time, Aniston and Theroux became engaged while celebrating his special day back in 2013, almost exactly two years ago. Gossip Cop has corrected a number of false wedding reports since then, including one just last month. Now this may be the real deal. Gossip Cop is still investigating, and will have updates.