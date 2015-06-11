If you're soaking up the sun this summer, take some advice from Jennifer Aniston.

The former "Friends" star not only told People that she's drinking about five bottles of water a day, but she is not spending time in the sun like she used to.

"I got myself a sun-tanning intervention a few years ago, where I was basically saying, 'Let's just quit while we're ahead," she said. "I was not great as a kid without sunscreen. That's one of my big regrets."

But now Aniston, a spokesperson for Aveeno, is wearing sunscreen and claims that she's using their Positively Radiant Daily Moisturizer SPF 15.

Aveeno's newest campaign "Unscripted Beauty" asks women to share their "unscripted moments" that they find to be more beautiful than "perfectly planned" ones.

So what is Aniston's unscripted moment?

"When I was filming 'Cake,' I didn't wear any makeup," she said. "I was taken aback by how nervous I got about walking outside and knowing that there was probably going to be a whole group of photographers. But then I just let go and I didn't care. And over the next five weeks of shooting that, I really loved it."

"I'm less attached to [makeup] now," Aniston added, noting that fiancé Justin Theroux "loves me without." Aww.