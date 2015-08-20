Jennifer Aniston looked "deliriously happy" on Thursday morning!

The 46-year-old actress showed up on Good Morning America with her She's Funny That Way co-star Kathryn Hahn, and even opened up a little bit about her recent wedding to Justin Theroux.

ABC News' Nick Watt congratulated Aniston on her nuptials, and asked how she and her new husband were able to keep it a secret.

"Where there is a will, there is a way," the newlywed mused.

In an effort to keep their wedding hush-hush, the couple told guests that they were attending Theroux's birthday party. "And it was," Aniston said. Theroux turned 44 on August 10. The couple were married on August 6.

ET caught up with Aniston at the red carpet premiere of She's Funny That Way in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, and got even more out of the actress about her wedding.

"We had the beautiful luxury of having a beautiful private moment and I'm going to be selfish and keep it that way!" she told ET of the intimate ceremony.

