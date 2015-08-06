First comes the wedding, then the real celebration begins!

After marrying Wednesday night in a secret ceremony in Bel Air, California, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are leaving town for their honeymoon in Bora Bora.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Are Married

The two boarded a private jet in Van Nuys, California, just a few hours after their nuptials took place in their backyard. The wedding was disguised as a birthday party for Theroux, who turns 44 on August 10.

Both were dressed casually for the plane ride, with Aniston, 46, sporting a black-and-white striped tank, skinny jeans and floppy summer hat, while Theroux wore a white tee, black jeans and pork pie hat in the photos seen here.

After celebrating with 70 of their closest family and friends -- including Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy Kimmel, Ellen DeGeneres, Jason Bateman, Chelsea Handler and Tobey Maguire -- it's definitely time for some R&R. And they're hitting the road early, considering Sia sang until 1 a.m. and Cox, Kimmel and DeGeneres were the last ones to leave around 3 a.m. These pals know how to party!

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Were the Cutest Couple at the SAG Awards

The cute couple won't be alone on their honeymoon, however. A few of their friends, including Handler, will leave Friday to join them in Bora Bora.

We were hoping they would head to Mexico, where they own a home in Cabo San Lucas, since that's where Theroux frequently makes the beach scenery even prettier with his killer six-pack. Not that he won't have the opportunity to flash those abs in Bora Bora. And Aniston deserves that, no?