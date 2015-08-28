Jennifer Garner is settling back into her life in Los Angeles, and appears to be actively moving on from all that nanny drama.

The 43-year-old actress was spotted back in the Pacific Palisades, California home that she shares with Ben Affleck on Friday, after filming wrapped in Atlanta on her new film, "Miracles from Heaven." Garner was spotted with another woman -- who was similarly casually dressed in a striped top, jeans, and sneakers -- who is reportedly one of her new nannies after the couple let go of their former nanny, 28-year-old Christine Ouzounian.

Garner was no longer wearing her wedding ring.

Since announcing their split on June 30, Affleck has flown to Atlanta multiple times where Garner had been filming, to spend time with their three children together -- Seraphina, 9, Violet, 6, and Samuel, 3. Most recently, the family flew from Atlanta to Orlando, Florida to celebrate Affleck's 43rd birthday on August 15. Ahead of his birthday, the exes stayed at the same rental house in Atlanta.

But now it appears both Affleck and Garner are beginning to move on from their split, after being married for a decade. The Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star -- who, up until recently, had still been wearing his ring in the weeks after he and Garner announced that they were divorcing -- also ditched his ring while out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Affleck also spent some quality one-on-one time with his daughters Violet and Seraphina on Wednesday night, when he took them to see Taylor Swift at her sold-out show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

A source tells ET that Affleck and Garner stayed at their Pacific Palisades home together Thursday night. In fact, the exes are planning to continue to live together, People reports. "This should not be an ugly divorce," a source says. "They plan on co-parenting and doing absolutely everything in the best interest of the kids."