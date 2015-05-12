Jennifer Lawrence is the new face of Dior Addict makeup collection, the fashion brand announced on Tuesday. Dior also released the actress’ first ad campaign photo. It’s a closeup image of Lawrence wearing very light, natural makeup and a pale pink color on her lips.

As part of her new deal, Lawrence will appear in print ads and TV commercials for the brand, which is touting the product for “engaging, young, confident women.” Dior Addict Lipstick, which debuted in 2011 with Kate Moss, is set to launch 44 new lip colors this September.

As Gossip Cop has reported, the "Hunger Games" actress was announced as the brand ambassador for Dior back in 2012, and currently appears in campaigns for the beauty and fashion giant’s “Be Dior” and Miss Dior handbag collections. Lawrence, who extended her Dior contract for another three years at a reported $15 million, often wears stunning Dior gowns on the red carpet. Earlier this month at the Met Gala, the actress rocked a simple Christian Dior Couture dress with a floral bodice and black skirt.