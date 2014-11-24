Though Jennifer Lawrence and her "Hunger Games" love interest Josh Hutcherson certainly have a close brother-and-sister type relationship, it's actually Liam Hemsworth who's her "best friend."

Jennifer surprisingly gushed about her handsome 24-year-old co-star in a new interview with Nylon magazine, going so far as to call him her bestie.

"I guess the thing that surprised me is that I would never expect to ever have a man this good-looking ever be my best friend," she tells the magazine. "I just would never assume those things could happen, but he is. He's the most wonderful, lovable, family-oriented, sweet, hilarious, amazing guy."

And that's not all.

"He actually taught me how to be fair and to stand up for myself," she reveals. "It's my biggest weakness: negotiating. I'm a wimp about standing up for myself and Liam is always fair. He's always on time, he's always doing his job, and he's good about making sure that things stay fair. He's teaching me to toughen up a little bit. That was important, I need that."

Clearly, the love between the two is mutual.

"Jennifer cares about the people around her, she has a big heart, she's amazing at it," Liam told Good Morning America's Robin Roberts about J. Law last Wednesday. "You couldn't ask for a better co-star than her, she's great."

Admit it -- these two look pretty great together.

J. Law split with rumored boyfriend of four months Chris Martin in October, and Hemsworth has reportedly been single since getting snapped kissing actress Eiza Gonzales last September.