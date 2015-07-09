Jennifer Lawrence has been dying to meet Bill Murray, and it shows!

The 24-year-old Hunger Games actress and the 64-year-old movie icon ran into each other at Comic-Con 2015 in San Diego, California, on Thursday, and truth be told, the experience was all anyone could ever want it to be.

"I and the rest of the world have been a huge fan of Bill Murray for a really long time and always wanted to meet him," Lawrence told reporters, during the "Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2" press conference.

"I kind of spoke to him through Woody Harrelson. I woud send emails to Woody, mostly when I was drunk, of things I always wanted to say to Bill Murray. So he received them. So just the fact that Bill Murray knows that I exist was part one. Part two, he wanted to speak to me. And he like, mentioned something about us working together, I don't know! I'm excited about that, that was cool."

Hero goals. If that is not the truest expression of happiness that has ever been captured, then we don't know what happiness is. The fact that this meeting did not happen sooner is nothing short of a crime against fate. Lawrence and Murray are like the Harry and Dumbledore of real humans! And we have to say, the combination is kind of perfect.

This is our light.

One can only assume that the experience of meeting Murray in real life is nothing short of a "murraycle." The encounter left Lawrence with the ability to perfectly mirror the movements of her "Mockingjay" co-star, Josh Hutcherson...

As well as console him directly through the forehead.

While meeting Murray trumps any and all things that can happen to a person past, present and future, Lawrence was also at Comic-Con to promote "Mockingjay Part 2." When addressing the upcoming end to the Hunger Games franchise and her character, Katniss Everdeen, Lawrence got slightly sentimental, saying, "I don't think I'll ever really say goodbye to her."

And while Katniss and Jennifer are forever linked in our hearts, Lawrence assured the Comic-Con audience that she has almost nothing in common with her on-screen heroine.

"Nothing about us is similar because she's brave and I'm… an actress," she said.

Jennifer Lawrence... you are so much more than an actress. And now, you've met Bill Murray!!

We're gonna go shout at Hollywood executives that it's insane these two haven't teamed up in a movie yet.

Also, Jennifer Lawrence's style game has been ON POINT in NYC.