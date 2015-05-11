Are they or aren't they?

While Jennifer Lopez claims she's single, her actions might be speak louder than her words. After calling it quits with her longtime boyfriend Casper Smart in June 2014, the 45-year-old entertainer deemed the 28-year-old choreographer her #ManCrushMonday pick.

Posting a photo of Smart suited up, J.Lo captioned her Instagram post with the hashtags: "#MCM #lovethispic #HandsomeBear."

While the two have yet to confirm if they're back together, they are spending quite a bit of time with one another. This past April, Lopez joined Smart in Mexico to celebrate his 28th birthday and they were later spotted in Las Vegas.

The duo were also caught kissing at the "American Idol" studios in March.

While J.Lo clearly seems to have rekindled her romance with her ex, she did tell People that she's focused on staying single.

"I had to make a commitment to myself to be alone: no flirting," she said this past January. "No possibility of anything. No boys in any way, shape or form. I said, 'I'm shutting it down.' I'd never been alone. ... I always found my comfort in another person. Instead of giving myself time to heal and be on my own, I was so afraid to be that, I was always like, 'Okay somebody else just come in here and help me forget I'm in so much pain.' I was terrified of being alone."