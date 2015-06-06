Jennifer Lopez is being sued for her racy performance at the Mawazine Festival last month that was broadcasted to two million Moroccan citizens. The “American Idol” judge and singer was one of the performers at the May 29th festival, but people are outraged that her “sexy” show was allowed to be shown on TV.

One citizen was so upset over Lopez’s performance, which included the singer changing into several different bodysuits and shaking her butt, that the citizen filed a complaint labeling the concert as a “sex show,” according to Latin Times. The person also said it had “deliberate nudity” as well as “obscene acts and signs.” Morocco’s Minister of Communication, Mustapha Al-Khalfi, even supposedly tweeted at the time that the show was “unacceptable” and “against the law.”

According to TMZ, the lawsuit also states Lopez “disturbed the pubic order and tarnished women’s honor and respect.” The singer and her promoter are both being sued for the performance. If found guilty, which is highly unlikely, Lopez could face up to two years in prison.

Lopez has performed in Morocco several times without any issues, but the Mawazine Festival was the first time her show had ever aired on TV in the country.