Ch-ch-changes! Jenny McCarthy woke up and just decided it was time for a big change in her life.

The reality star debuted pink hair on "Today" and on Instagram on July 14, ditching the old blonde locks that have somewhat been her trademark.

"This morning I woke up and I said I'm feeling pink," she told hosts Kathy Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb. Her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, was actually FaceTiming Jenny during her nationally-televised interview, called her new hue "magical."

Jenny gave her 471,000 Instagram followers a sneak peek at the new 'do before showing it to the world via network TV. She teased her followers, saying "I've got something to show you."

"I'm very much about the present moment," she told the hosts of her mentality towards her hair flip. "This is something I've wanted to do forever and I've been told by networks and bosses, 'Don't do it.'" She said she wanted to go through with a radical hair change before she ages, or, as she puts it, "before I get 80."

"Like Barbara Walters isn't going to dye her hair this color," she joked. "I figure I'm still at that age where I can get away with it ... for maybe a month."

Jenny implied that she gave her husband little to no warning about her decision to dye her hair, but she showed him her new look just before she posted her first photo to Instagram.

"I showed him this morning quickly and he was like, 'You look beautiful," she gushed, adding "We are very, very, very much in love."

The hot pink color is permanent, but if there comes a day when she decided she's over it, well, she said, "there's bleach."