Talk about shacking up!

Back in her 20s, Jenny McCarthy romanced an older man: a "chubby, hairy guy" who lived in a "shed," she said Wednesday on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

McCarthy, now 37, dished about her visits to her unlikely beau's home. "It was one of those shacks that you buy at Wal-Mart that you stick your lawn mower in. It was a shed."

The shed wasn't exactly pimped out, either. "He had like 15 blankets ... that he called a futon," McCarthy said, with "raccoons" also skulking about.

"I was laying there thinking, 'Wait a minute, I'm kind of hot!' What am I doing?!" said the star, who split from longtime love Jim Carrey earlier this year.

McCarthy stressed that she has "nothing against" hirsute, plus-size guys. "I would date chubby, hairy guys ... if they're nice!"

"I'm open to all men," she added. "I can still love someone with a small penis. [But] he was such a jerk!"

So why did she date him? "I was thinking 'This would make a great husband and a great dad, because I'm as good as he's gonna get,'" she said of her psychology back then.

She writes about the experience in "Dating a Teletubby," a chapter from her new book, "Love, Lust and Faking It: The Naked Truth About Sex, Lies and True Romance."

