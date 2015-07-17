Jeremih was reportedly arrested for DUI on his birthday.

The singer, who turns 28 on Friday, was reportedly busted in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley during the early morning hours. He was pulled over by the California Highway Patrol shortly after 2 a.m. local time. Jeremih apparently displayed signs of intoxication, and was taken into custody.

He was booked for driving under the influence, and spent a good chunk of his birthday behind bars. After posting $15,000 bail, Jeremih was released around 11 a.m. Pacific, according to TMZ. There’s speculation that the star may have been partying prior to the arrest, in celebration of his birthday, but that has not been confirmed.

The “Birthday Sex” crooner has not mentioned the incident on social media, and hasn’t actually tweeted since Thursday. He had posted a number of messages in anticipation of Friday night’s scheduled San Diego concert, after which he planned to have birthday after-party at Parq nightclub. According to the venue’s feed, the event is still on.

Jeremih is coming off his biggest year yet. “Don’t Tell ‘Em” went to number two on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart, and peaked at number six on the Billboard Hot 100. And, as Gossip Cop reported, Jeremih was nominated for a Billboard award earlier this year, and won Hip Hop/R&B Song of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March.