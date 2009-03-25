NEW YORK (AP) -- The dispute between the Broadway producers of "Speed-the-Plow" and Jeremy Piven is now officially on to its next act — arbitration.

The show's producers say the case will be heard June 8-9 in New York by George Nicolau, a professional arbiter. It follows a grievance hearing held last month at Actors' Equity Association in which a committee composed of five Equity members and five members of The Broadway League, which represents the producers, did not resolve the dispute.

In December, Piven abruptly left the revival of the David Mamet play after his doctor said he was suffering for mercury poisoning.