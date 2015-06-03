Jessa and Jill Duggar came forward as two of their brother Josh Duggar’s molestation victims at the end of Wednesday’s “Kelly File.&rdquo,

As Gossip Cop reported, Josh apologized last month for molesting five underage girls when he was 14, including some of his sisters. He is believed to have touched their breasts and genitals as they slept. The identities of the victims were unknown prior to Megyn Kelly’s interview with the Duggar family, which was broadcast Wednesday on Fox News. Additional parts will air on Friday’s “Kelly File.”

Jessa, while calling her older brother’s sexual abuse “very wrong,” she argued, “I do want to speak up in his defense against people who are calling him a child molester or a pedophile or a rapist, some people are saying. I’m like,’ That is so overboard and a lie really.’ I mean, people get mad at me for saying that, but I can say this because I was one of the victims.” And a crying Jill said of their past going public, “We’re victims. They can’t do this to us.”

Josh is one of 19 siblings born to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. TLC has has pulled the family’s show, “19 Kids and Counting,” in the wake of the scandal, and it was reported last week that a spinoff could move forward focusing more on Jessa and Jill. As Gossip Cop has reported, Jessa, 22, is currently pregnant with her first child with husband Ben Seewald. Jill, 24, welcomed a son named Israel with husband Derek Dillard earlier this year.

Following Jim Bob and Michelle’s own interview, which aired in full on Wednesday, Kelly played a teaser for a special “Kelly File” airing on Friday that will feature Jessa and Jill’s full interview.