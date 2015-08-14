Did mom-to-be Jessa (Duggar) Seewald just compare herself to a turkey?

The former "19 Kids and Counting" star is 28 weeks along, and she's happily having a laugh at her expense at this time in her pregnancy.

"Lol! ...that point in your pregnancy where your belly button start to act like a pop-up turkey timer!" she captioned a pic with her husband Ben Seewald on Twitter.

The couple also posted a video message Tuesday on their blog asking folks to guess the baby's gender and predict if they're expecting twins.

Jessa first revealed she was pregnant just a few weeks after her sister, Jill (Duggar) Dillard, welcomed baby boy Israel.

Jessa, 22, and Ben, 20, were married on Nov. 1 of last year and are due to become proud parents on their first wedding anniversary.

And even though their family's TLC show was canceled in July, both Jessa and Jill will speak out in a commercial-free documentary about child sexual abuse on the network, titled "Breaking the Silence."

The documentary sets out to "promote education, raise awareness, and advance the conversation" on child sexual abuse.

In June, Jessa and Jill spoke out to Fox News' Megyn Kelly about what happened with their older sibling Josh after it was reported in May that he had molested five underage girls -- including some of his sisters -- when he was a teenager.

During the interview, Jessa told Kelly, "We've all forgiven, we've all moved on. These past two weeks have been a thousand times worse for us."

TLC's "Breaking the Silence" will air on Sunday, August 30.