Jessa Duggar and new husband Ben Seewald chose to keep their first kiss private after their Nov. 1 nuptials ... until now!

The 21-year-old "19 Kids and Counting" star shared a selfie on Instagram Wednesday of the newlyweds engulfed in a passionate smooch. Jessa captioned the kiss pic: "It's great living life with your best friend! @ben_seewald."

As any fan of the Duggar family's reality show knows, Jessa and her 19-year-old groom gave themselves a strict PDA policy prior to their marriage. The couple were only allowed to side hug and hold hands once they were engaged and were accompanied by a chaperon on their dates.

But the Duggar's conservative ways of life doesn't stop them from hosting great parties. Jessa and Ben's wedding boasted nearly 1,000 guests, including "Growing Pains" star Kirk Cameron, 44. "This kind of moral excellence and purity is rare today, but our sons and daughters are priceless," Cameron, father of six, said of the couple. "This dad has only a few years to etch these meaningful images on the minds of his children."

Jessa and Ben were married at First Baptist Church in Bentonville, Ark., and as a symbol of two becoming one in matrimony, the bride and groom poured two vases of sand into one.

