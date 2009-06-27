LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Rev. Jesse Jackson says Michael Jackson's family wants an independent autopsy following the pop star's sudden death at age 50.

Jesse Jackson said after a Chicago press conference Saturday that there are unanswered questions surrounding the King of Pop's death, including about the role of the personal cardiologist who was with him.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office performed an autopsy on the singer's body on Friday but deferred a finding on the cause of death pending further tests that could take more than a month.

Jesse Jackson says the family's wound from the pop star's death is being kept open by the mystery of the cause of death.

Spiritual teacher Deepak Chopra, a friend of the pop star, says he had been concerned since 2005 that Michael Jackson was abusing prescription painkillers.