Another day, another celebrity health trend....

Jessica Alba posted a picture today of an "emergency session" "before work,"and she appears to be undergoing a futuristic facial spa.

Yes, that's really the Sin City star, and not a cyborg sent from your nightmares. The craze is actually spreading through celebrity circles as we speak, attracting, among others, Debra Messing.

Yes, that's the Will & Grace star, and not a stormtrooper reading the news.

When not putting her face into an isolation mask, Alba is running her successful Honest company. The 34-year-old actress recently voiced her frustrations with being compared to other actresses turned business owners to Allure.

"What I think is it's unfair is to lump actresses together," Alba says. "People aren't lumping Justin Timberlake and Ashton Kutcher together. They do other businesses."

"I think it's expected that when you get success in one area, you're supposed to evolve and try to do something else -- especially in business, and especially if you're a man," she adds.

