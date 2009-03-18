Jessica Lange has hurt herself taking a serious tumble.



The Oscar-winning actress was hospitalized for a broken collarbone and other injuries after falling down some stairs at her Minnesota cabin while on vacation, reports People.



"She bruised her ribs, broke her collarbone and received a small cut on her forehead," says her rep in a statement. "She will be completely fine and expects to be released from the hospital imminently."



TMZ.com reports that Lange, 59, had tried to grab for the railing, but it wasn't secure so she fell over.



Lange next stars opposite Drew Barrymore in the HBO film "Grey Gardens," which premieres April. 18.



Check out the "Grey Gardens" trailer.