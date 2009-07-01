Following a year of dodgy performances, Jessica Simpson picked up the mic again to perform the National Anthem Wednesday at the opening ceremony of the Tiger Tourney. She wore a hip-hugging red-and-blue striped dress.

The singer - whose beau Tony Romo participated in the Tiger Woods event - "eventually left the first green before any of her body parts managed to escape," notes the Washington Post.

Simpson was greeted by a slew of photographers when she first arrived in Washington D.C. Tuesday.

She was jokingly asked if she's waiting for Romo to win a Super Bowl before she agrees to marry him.

Simpson (who turns 29 July 10) replied, "He'll win. Tony is playing with Tiger tomorrow. That's all I'm thinking about."

Romo recently addressed marriage rumors.

There are "none that I can think of," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm sure you guys can tell me something new here soon enough, though."

Last week, Simpson confirmed Us Weekly's original report that she is doing another reality show. The Price of Beauty, which will follow the singer as she travels around the world in search of what people find beautiful, debuts on VH1 in 2010.

