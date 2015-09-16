Jessica Alba was "shocked" when she got shoved by Kylie Jenner's bodyguards at the Opening Ceremony show during New York Fashion Week.

And this wasn't just a little push.

"I got like body checked," she told Andy Cohen on Wednesday's "Watch What Happens Live." "Yeah, and it was like, by two of them. I was like, 'Whoa, whoa! What's happening?'"

Alba said she couldn't figure out what all the fuss was about. "I thought there was like a fire. Like, I was like, 'What's going on?'" she recalled. "Um, but I guess someone was just leaving the building."

The 34-year-old actress added, "It was just really shocking."

Kylie has yet to comment on her bodyguards' behavior but this might just be how a Kardashian-Jenner sister has to leave an event when the paparazzi is all over them.

ET also ran into Kylie and her crew (only not so literally) at New York Fashion Week, and the 18-year-old reality star had a message to those claiming she got breast implants.

"It's just so crazy how people make things up in their mind," Kylie exclusively told ET about all the rumors. "I just love my body, so it's just funny that people made that up. But it's almost a compliment that they thought they were fake, because then they must be really great!"