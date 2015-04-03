Jessica Alba has definitely not been slacking on her diet and exercise routine.

The mother of two is currently on vacation at the Caribbean with her husband Cash Warren and their two daughters Honor, 6, and Haven, 3, where she undoubtedly had people doing double takes on Thursday in her purple two-piece bikini.

Seriously, we can't think of a bikini bod more flawless than this.

But the 33-year-old "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" actress definitely works hard for her slim physique. Jessica isn't shy about posting plenty of post-exercise pics on her Instagram, and even video of her workouts which include a bit of weights and some serious ab work.

She also strives to eat healthy.

"I have the same food philosophy for myself as I do for my kids," she told Self magazine last July about her diet. "We eat mostly lean protein and fresh fruit and vegetables, nothing processed or from a box, if we can. For me, when I don't eat a ton of carbs, I have more energy."

Perhaps Jessica's obvious commitment to staying healthy stems from her childhood. Last June, the actress opened up about to ET about her various health struggles growing up.

"I was really sick when I was a kid," she shared. "My mom was with me a lot, and it was tough on my family because my mom had to spend a lot of nights in a cot next to my bed in the hospital."