Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson love to take their PDA to the next level and share it all on Instagram.

On Tuesday morning, the mother-of-two posted a pic her donning bunny ears and her Daisy Dukes while stealing a kiss from her babies' daddy. During the smooch, Simpson's hubby is seen getting a little grope in by grabbing his wife's leg/bottom butt cheek. "Easter feasting #peepsforever," she captioned the steamy pic.

It was a PDA-filled weekend for the couple, as this wasn't the only pic they posed for together. On Saturday, Simpson shared a selfie of her and Johnson, writing: "Sunset and Iphone contour."

These affectionate shots come just two months after Simpson, 34, posted some risque, Fifty Shades of Grey-esque pics of her and her 35-year-old husband. "Those kind of happen sometimes," she told "Today's" Savannah Guthrie of her racy Valentine's Day images on Instagram. "I am not shy to be in love with my husband!"

Jessica and Eric tied the knot this past July at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, Calif., and as Simpson pointed out to Today in March, the honeymoon is far from over. "Marriage is unbelievable," she shared. "I couldn't be more in love, and he's given me to of the best blessings I could possibly imagine."