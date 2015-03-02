Congratulations to country singer Jessie James Decker and her husband, New York Jets wide receiver, Eric Decker!

The couple just announced on Instagram that they're expecting their second child together. The latest addition to their family will join daughter Vivianne, who turns one in March.

"Vivianne is so excited because she is going to be a big sister! We are over the moon about having another baby!!!" Jessie, 26, wrote alongside this cute family photo of the Deckers poolside.

Jessie married her 27-year-old NFL star husband in June 2013. The couple starred in two seasons of the E! reality show Eric & Jessie: Game On.

Last month, Jessie made an appearance on Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta when she swooped in to help a superfan re-create her wedding look!