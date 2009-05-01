Less than a day after Jewel told injured Dancing With the Stars finalist Melissa Rycroft that she needs to compete or face elimination, the singer received enough negative comments for being "catty" that she took to her blog to clear the air.

"I can't believe my comment on Ty [Murray her husband]'s website got so mangled," she wrote on her blog Friday -- one day after she blogged that Rycroft and fellow DWTS competitor Steve-O unfairly benefited from the rule that allows injured contestants to be judged on rehearsal footage if they can't dance on the live show.

"I like Melissa and think she's gifted (and a real Texas sweetheart), and I adore Steve-O," Jewel wrote. "My comment had nothing to do with either of them. My comment was on a sports website about a rule I have never seen in any type of competition before."

She added: "Name another sport where if you can't compete, they use your score from practice. Can you imagine an Olympic diver who can't compete for any reason, and so they let them use their practice dives from that day? Or a chess match, for that matter."

See photos of the DWTS contestants rehearsing -- including one where Steve-O balances a bike on his nose!

Although in her original post titled "Setting the Record Straight," Jewel joked that she might not have a problem with the rule if she were an injured competitor, she wrote that she would hold the same judgment on her husband, who is one of the final four celebrity dancers on the Fox show.

"If Ty were in the same position, I'd still ask the same thing," she wrote. "I am not a mean-spirited person, and I think all my fans know that. Ty and I have fallen in love with all the contestants and are in awe of how hard they all work. I can tell you that whoever wins this competition will have earned it, as I see firsthand how incredibly hard they all work."

See DWTS contestants' amazing makeovers.

Jewel assures her fans that she meant no harm to Rycroft.

"This isn't a catty girl versus girl thing [the media] are trying to make it into," she wrote. "Neither I nor Melissa are like that."