Entertainment Tonight.

Jewel is defending the "ride hurt or don't get a score" rodeo analogy that she used in a blog post about injured "Dancing" contestants such as Melissa Rycroft!

"Wow! I can't believe my comment on Ty's Web site got so mangled -- and now gossip columns hijacked it and put words in my mouth!" Jewel blogs on her MySpace page. "Go back to my original blog -- I like Melissa and think she's gifted (and a real Texas sweetheart), and I adore Steve-O."

"This isn't a catty girl-versus-girl thing they are trying to make it into -- neither I nor Melissa are like that," Jewel adds.

The singer's rodeo husband is still in the running to be this season's "Dancing" champion.