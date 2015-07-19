Mission… not so impossible!

Jill Duggar Dillard and husband Derick Dillard expressed all the happy feels they were feeling upon arriving in Central America, where the couple are embarking on a Christian mission with son Israel, in a new blog post on Saturday.

"We are so excited to announce that we have safely arrived on the mission field and we can now tell you that we are in Central America!" they wrote. "Israel seems to be adjusting to the new climate, culture, food (via mom's milk), and language faster than Jill and I are."

"In fact, he has been the talk of the town," they added. "Everywhere we go, people here about and want to see and hold the, 'big blue-eyed, white baby' LOL. Israel is definitely growing and developing fast."

Jill, 24, and Derick, 26, originally announced plans to uproot their lives in rural Arkansas last month. They then set out on a cross-country mission, soliciting monetary support for their journey overseas via the blog. "To serve is the best option for our family," they wrote back in June.

Originally, the Dillards did not tell fans where they would be traveling due to "security purposes," so the announcement that they're in Central America is the most specific detail they've given as far as the location of their trip is concerned.

After arriving in Central America this weekend, Derick and Jill expressed their appreciation for the funds that helped get them there -- and, of course, God.

"Above all, thank you to God and all our prayer and financial partners," they wrote. "We cannot express enough gratitude for the ways God has been working through so many of you to make this transition for our family as smooth as possible."

The July 18 update came just two days after TLC pulled the plug on their family's reality show, "19 Kids and Counting" (so much for that spinoff). The decision followed allegations that Jill's brother, Josh Duggar, had molested her and her sister Jessa Duggar, among others, during his teen years.