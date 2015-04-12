New parents Jill Duggar Dillard and Derick Dillard have a lot to smile about.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Israel David, at 11:39 p.m. on April 6 and now they're expressing their gratitude to those who supported them along the way.

"As Jill and I are settling in back at home after the birth of our firstborn, we wanted to thank everyone for the amazing support we've received from so many during this time," Derick wrote in a caption on a photo posted to Instagram on Saturday.

"Your thoughts and prayers mean so much to us. We love you all!" he said, using the hashtags "#blessed" and "#grateful" for added emphasis.

Earlier this week Jill, 23, and Derick, 26, couldn't contain their excitement when they debuted their new addition in an announcement video.

"Not everything went as expected so we were reminded of the verse that the Bible talks about where man plans his way but the Lord takes his steps. We were encouraged by that," shared Jill, who was a week overdue.

Israel's birth will be documented on TLC's "19 Kids and Counting" in a May 5 special.

Jill and Derick have been married since June 21, 2014.