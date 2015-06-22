Jill and Jessa Duggar hailed their father Jim Bob Duggar as a “great example” and an “awesome example” in Father’s Day tributes that came as the family remains caught up in Josh Duggar’s molestation scandal. See the photos and videos here.

Jill took to Instagram on Sunday to post a photo of her dad holding her son, Israel, and wrote, “Happy #FathersDay Daddy! I am so blessed to have you as my dad and such a great example of Godly, humble leadership! I love you SO much!” She included a Bible passage from Deuteronomy, as well as a quote from Billy Graham.

Jessa also posted on Instagram, writing, “Happy Father’s Day to the best dad ever! You’re such an awesome example of what a man should be — seeking after God, lover of your wife, caring and affectionate towards your kids, & always looking for ways to serve God and have fun as a family.”

The decision to openly praise their father, who has been widely criticized for how he handled his son Josh’s sexual abuse of the two sisters and other girls, comes shortly after Jana Duggar called mother Michelle a “role model.” It also follows Jill and Jessa making their first public appearance since the family’s assault history went public. The siters appeared together Saturday at the ALIVE Christian Music Festival in Ohio And while they did not address the scandal, Jill told the crowd at one point, “We’re not a perfect family. We mess up. Imagine what life is like with a family with two or three kids and multiply that about 10 times over and that’s what you get.”

The Duggars also celebrated Father’s Day by posting a videos celebrating Jim Bob, including one from Josh, who thanked his dad for being there for him “through hard times.” Josh’s wife Anna further thanked Jim for “raising such an awesome husband.” And Jim Bob’s wife Michelle Duggar created a blog post listing all the reasons he’s a “loving dad,” with one of them being, “He loves his children by restraining their sinful behavior.” She went on to write, “Jim Bob is not a perfect Dad but he is a GREAT dad!”