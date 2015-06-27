Jill Duggar and Derek Dillard are leaving the country to go on a mission after starting their own ministry.

Duggar took to Instagram late Friday to announce they’re moving, and directed fans to their blog, where they explained,”It has always been our goal that Jesus Christ might be glorified as we serve others through family ministry, by whatever means that might be.” The couple noted, “God has put a desire in our hearts to serve Him internationally for longer than the typical short-term mission trip, but we didn’t know yet how God would fulfill that desire in us.”

“We were prepared for the possibility of it being years before our family would be able to make a move of that magnitude,” they said. But as it turned out, “Earlier this year God brought about an opportunity much earlier than either of us was expecting. Several months ago a new opportunity arose for us to serve God on the mission field.”

Duggar and Dillard, who welcomed son Israel in April, went on to say, “After much prayer and seeking Godly counsel, we realized that taking this opportunity and moving overseas in order to serve is the best option for our family.” They further noted, “We wanted to share this with you and ask for your prayers as our family makes this transition.”

While their destination was not revealed, the “19 Kids and Counting” stars are set to depart in July. Duggar and Dillard invited fans to “support” them as “partners” in their mission, and set up a page where people could contribute financial donations. The announcement comes just a few days after Duggar and Dillard celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Though the fate of “19 Kids and Counting” is still up in air in the wake of Josh Duggar’s molestation scandal, it seems now the possibility of a spinoff with Duggar and Dillard and Jessa Duggar and her husband Ben Seewald is less plausible. What do you think of Duggar and Dillard starting their own ministry and leaving the country to go on a mission?