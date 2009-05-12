Entertainment Tonight.

Jillian Harris admits that the question that everybody wants to know is if the contestants on "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" actually "do it."

The 29-year-old Canadian beauty finished third on last season's "The Bachelor," but that didn't preclude her from steaming up the TV with a make-out session in the hot tub with last season's Bachelor, Jason Mesnick.

"If I had or haven't, it isn't a topic I want to talk about," she says. "I know it is a question everybody wants to ask. But I always find it really funny. A few people asked my mom that question after last season and she didn't know how to answer it. I told her to tell them it was inappropriate to ask that question.

"I am doing something that is very public and I am putting my love life on the line. If I slept with Jason, it is nobody's business. If I didn't sleep with Jason, that, also, is nobody's business. This is where I am being really stubborn. I could say right now that I hadn't slept with him to make myself look better, but I don't want to do that. I don't want people to feel entitled to know that information."

Normally, it is the runner-up of "The Bachelor" who becomes the next Bachelorette, but after Jason changed his mind last season and dumped Melissa Rycroft in favor of Molly Malaney, executive producer Mike Fleiss approached Jillian about becoming "The Bachelorette." She decided not to let the fact that she wasn't the first choice stand in her way of possibly finding "Mr. Right."

She tells ET, "Last time you asked me, I had no idea that I would have the opportunity, but once you get that little ticket and somebody says, 'Do you want to give that a try,' I thought, 'I am still single. Last season was really hard, but I learned a lot about myself, and what is the harm in giving it a shot?'"

Unlike previous Bachelorette's who only had 25 guys to pick from, Jillian will make her choice from 30.

"They are all very different. They all make me feel differently, but I can tell you that they are wonderful guys, and I think I have made some wonderful choices," she tells ET.

"The Bachelorette"'s two-hour premiere airs Monday, May 18 at 9:02 p.m. on ABC.