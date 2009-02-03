NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Jim Belushi is heading to New Orleans this month to celebrate Mardi Gras and ride in the glitzy Orpheus parade founded in 1993 by Harry Connick Jr. The 54-year-old Belushi will be one of several TV stars on the parade's 35 floats, which will roll through the city Feb. 23, the evening before Mardi Gras. Also riding are actor Bryan Batt of TV series "Mad Men," comedian Carlos Mencia, former "American Idol" contestant Josh Gracin and daytime TV stars Christian LeBlanc of "The Young and the Restless" and Ricky Paull Goldin of "All My Children." Belushi, the star of ABC's "According to Jim," also will perform with his 14-piece band, the Sacred Hearts Band, at the Orpheus ball after the parade. ——— On the Net: http://www.kreweoforpheus.net